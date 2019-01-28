NYC Truck Driver Realizes He Won Powerball, Quits Immediately

What would you do if you found out you won $298 million? Would you keep your day job? Well, most of us would be like David Johnson, a truck driver from Queens, N.Y. who was unknowingly carrying around a winning ticket.

According to ABC 7 News, Johnson, who worked across the street from Arnold’s Service Center on Queens’ Linden Boulevard, was alerted by a coworker that a winning Powerball ticket had been purchased near their job.

Johnson didn’t think he could possibly be the winner and pretty much ignored his coworker. But the coworker persisted and when Johnson finally checked his ticket two days later on his way in, he was shocked to find out he was indeed a winner.

From ABC 7 News:

“I went to the store and gave the ticket to the clerk to check. He scanned it and said ‘Congratulations,’ I needed to see it for myself, so I scanned and saw it read BIG WINNER,” Johnson said.

He jumped up and down in the store when it finally sank in that he was the big winner. Now he has an attorney who will help him invest the money and take care of his family.

But he’s going to have some fun too. Johnson said he will finally buy the red Porsche he’s always wanted “so everyone can see me when I drive on the street.”

His win marks the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

Wonder if Johnson plans on hitting off his now ex-coworker with a little of his winnings.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: