Multiple HPD Officers Shot In Southeast Houston

At least five Houston police officers were shot Monday afternoon in Southeast Houston. The news was confirmed by both Police Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The shooting happened on the 7800 block of Harding. It is unclear the condition of the officers.

“We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow,” Acevedo tweeted.

More on this story as it develops.

