Leonardo Avila has been in Alessandra’s life since she was 7 months old. Good Morning America reports that Avila married Alessandra’s mom in 2012 and since then has never left her side.

The two bonded over baseball and it became the perfect way Alessandra would surprise her stepdad. On a wonderful day in Alabama, Avila went to a baseball field and led while covering his eyes.

Alessandra stood on the pitcher’s mound holding up a sign that said, “Papi, you are my forever home. Will you adopt me?” In the video tears fell from his eyes.

Avila during an interview said, “To know that was her decision that she wasn’t pressured, that it was something that she wanted, my emotions came over me. To know I made this type of impact to her life that she wants my last name, it was an amazing moment and definitely something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. I told her, ‘I absolutely 100 percent will [adopt you]. I told her I care about her and she means the world to me. I hope I could keep showing her an example of what a good father is and later on down the road, what a good husband is supposed to be.”

This month Alessandra took Avila’s last name and the two are so happy to officially be family.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

8-Year-Old Asks Stepdad To Adopt Her In Emotional Proposal [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com