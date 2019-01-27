CLOSE
Rapper XXXTentacion’s Son Born 7 Months After His Death

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-TAH’-see-YOHN’) was killed, the rapper’s son has been born.

Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, gave birth Saturday to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday evening by XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard.

Gekyume’s name is derived from a word the rapper created prior to his passing. His family defined it as meaning “a different state” or “next universe of thought.”

PHOTOS: Cleopatra Bernard Instagram

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot in June in Florida in what authorities called a robbery attempt. XXXTentacion’s sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts last March. In December, a posthumous album also reached No. 1.

Four men have been indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

 


