Roy Wood Jr.’s Comedy Special ‘No One Loves You’ Airs Tonight!

Roy Wood Jr. has a new comedy called “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You” and it’s going to be funny!

Wood named it that because he says it’s true, most people do things for you not to help you but “to protect themselves.” Literally “nobody owes you a hug at all” and you’ve got to remember that.

The special was recorded in Chicago and he did tell an R. Kelly joke. But only one because he knows he has “goons” and he “wanted to make sure I got to the airport safely.” As a comedian he’s not a fighter so if it went badly he was prepared to “take a beating.”

The special Airs tonight on Comedy Central, check you local listings for the time.

