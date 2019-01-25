Roy Wood Jr.’s Comedy Special ‘No One Loves You’ Airs Tonight!

If You Missed It
| 01.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roy Wood Jr. has a new comedy called “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You” and it’s going to be funny!

Wood named it that because he says it’s true, most people do things for you not to help you but “to protect themselves.” Literally “nobody owes you a hug at all” and you’ve got to remember that.

The special was recorded in Chicago and he did tell an R. Kelly joke. But only one because he knows he has “goons” and he “wanted to make sure I got to the airport safely.” As a comedian he’s not a fighter so if it went badly he was prepared to “take a beating.”

The special Airs tonight on Comedy Central, check you local listings for the time.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comedy Central , Comedy Special , Roy Wood Jr.

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close