Robert Powell Is Blowing Up But He’s Still A Country Guy

Comedian and new actor Robert Powell says “life keeps getting better!” Even with his role on Atlanta he hasn’t gone Hollywood, he says he’s still “country.” But one day he’s going to go full Hollywood!

He grew up in a country town in Louisiana so Tom asked how he feels about the crazy missed call at the end of the Saints Rams game. But the town he grew up in is actually closer to Dallas than New Orleans and he’s a Cowboy’s fan. So he says he hasn’t “been on suicide watch like the rest of” Louisiana. But, he does believe that “something is going to happen to them refs,” and “it should.”

The NFL is cheating, “Kim Kardashian has the power to get people out of jail,” and the government has been shut down for over a month. What is going on in America?

He admits that in 2016 he was okay with Trump winning because he thought “what’s the worst that can happen” and as a comic he knew Trump being president would come with “a lot of material.” It’s “getting worse by the day.”

He has a ton of material thanks to this administration and you can hear some of it this weekend in Dallas at the Arlington Improv.

