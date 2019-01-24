Bahhh! Did You See The Sheep Animals On The Loose In Garland? [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

This is a very bizarre story. Somehow, a gang of sheep (yup – the animals that go bahhh) recently got loose from their owner and were roaming the streets of Garland, Texas. After Animal Services was alerted, the animals were gathered and delivered back to their residence.

#ICYMI: A Garland animal services officer found a dozen sheep running loose in a neighborhood Wednesday. https://t.co/a5xcHmU2X8 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 24, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

