82-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By Car While Picking Up His Keys

An 82-year-old man was fatally struck by a truck in Chicago while picking up his dropped keys.

ABC 7 reports that life long Chicagoan Robert Green was hit and killed Tuesday morning. The driver was cited with failure to reduce speed, failure to use caution with a pedestrian and not having a valid driver’s license.

Green was passionate about music and co-founded the Chatham Village Symphony Orchestra.

He is reportedly survived by a wife and three sons, one of whom is Julian Green, the spokesman for the Chicago Cubs.

“My family has been overwhelmed by all the support and outreach all over the city. We appreciate that. It sustains us. And we will try to pick up the pieces and send him off in a classical fashion that he would love,” Julian Green told ABC 7.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE