We can only shake our collective heads at what’s happening to a straight-A honor student who is facing a possible 10-day in-school suspension all because he unknowingly used counterfeit money to purchase his lunch.
The school is even considering this punishment in spite of the student’s parents filing a police report regarding the counterfeit $20 bill.
Here’s the deal: Christian Philon, 12, and his parents told school officials they had no idea that a $20 bill that his father, a retired veteran, got back as change from a fast food restaurant was fake, according to Yahoo News.
The child’s mother, Gwen Philon, told WSB-TV, “If we knew it, he wouldn’t have had it, but we didn’t know.”
Here’s what the father, Earvin Philon, told the TV station:
I’ve never handled counterfeit money. I don’t know what it looks like.”
Christian Philon was attempting to pay for his meal at Austin Road Middle School in Stockbridge, Ga., when the lunch lady marked the bill with a counterfeit detecting ink.
“I was confused on how the money was counterfeit. And how my parents received it,” the 12-year-old told WSB.
Christian was still given the 10-day in-school suspension because the school’s bottom line is … based on their own words:
“You possessed it, so you’re going to have to pay for it,” Christian told WSB-TV.
7 thoughts on “12-Year-Old Honor Student Suspended After Unknowingly Using Counterfeit Money To Pay For Lunch”
He is a victim. He is no different from someone who is punished for being abused, lied, or exploited. Justice would come to him and his family sooner or later.
The bad news is – why punish the child for the sins of the parents? I am not blaming them since they filed the police report.
The good news – it’s in school suspension. That’s a little different than home suspension.
The tough part – young boy is marked by something that wasn’t his doing.
M. Middleton-Thx for the info-I most certainly will send a letter to that damn school.
Send letters to Austin Road Middle School in Stockbridge, Ga.
How the hell do you punish someone who is the victim of a crime? Someone passed phony currency that ended up in the hands of this young man. Why is he being punished? You don’t punish someone for unknowingly purchasing stolen goods, you punish the thief who sold them the fake goods. Again, a case of the lunatics running the asylum. Outrageous.
There was NO NEED to suspend this HONOR student over some damn counterfeit $$$.
The school used this as an EXCUSE.
They know good and well that the suspension will now go onto this young mans school transcripts!!!!!!!!
FUCKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!