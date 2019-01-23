Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault [VIDEO]

Russ Parr Show Trending
Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault



A Florida KFC employee was recently arrested for a finger-lickin’ fade. According to the Miami Herald Ronald Jenkins recorded a video of a KFC worker handling food without gloves. That woman who was recently arrested has been identified as Shade Simmons.

Jenkins noticed that Simmons handled his payment and then began handling food without washing her hands or donning gloves so he whipped out his phone. When Simmons noticed that she was being recorded, she apparently became irate and flung the extra crispy chicken box in the man’s face.

“Why was you recording?” asked Simmons.

“Whatever I wish. This is America, remember? You forgot where you live?” replied Jenkins.

“This is the United States of America. Recording you fixing food with no gloves, no nothing, just take my money….”

Jenkins said the box hit him in the face. Simmons was arrested for battery without injury using a special weapon.

 



