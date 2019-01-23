Comedian And ‘Rel’ Co-Creator, Kevin Barnett Dies While Vacationing In Mexico

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Last Podcast Network, on which comedian Kevin Barnett co-hosted the weekly podcast Roundtable of Gentlemen, confirmed his unexpected death. He was 32.

Barnett, the co-creator of the comedy sitcom “Rel,” died while vacationing in Mexico, and his cause of death is currently unknown.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett,” the podcast network tweeted.

“The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received,” the statement continued. “Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’ll see them again. We love you KB.”

According to Deadline, Barnett shared his last social media post over the weekend: a photo of himself on a sidewalk in Mexico.

“In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times,” he captioned the photo of himself. “In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin. 📸: @alexjonesbaby.”

Barnett co-created Fox’s comedy series “Rel” and he also worked on “Unhitched” as a producer as well as“The Carmichael Show” as a consulting producer and writer. He had two writing projects in the works: “The Wrong Missy” and “Alcoholics Unanimous.”

“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell,” a rep for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

As reported by PEOPLE, following news of his death, several stars expressed their condolences.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s” Chelsea Peretti tweeted, “i am so sad.”

“Crashing’s” Jamie A. Lee wrote on Instagram, “A shocking, horrible loss. Kevin Barnett was a brilliant comedian and a great guy. RIP @fatboybarnett. This is so awful. 💔”

“I’m at a loss for words hearing about Kevin Barnett… We went to college together and both moved out to LA to pursue the dream,” actor and comedian King Bach tweeted. “Rest in paradise brother.”

And the team at 2 Dope Queens “is so deeply saddened by the loss of writer and comedian Kevin Barnett. He was a friend of the show and an enormous talent. He will be missed.”

Lastly, comedian Lil’ Rel posted a touching tribute to his friend:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE