UPDATE: Brown has been released with no charges filed, addresses allegation on his official Instagram. See below.
PARIS (AP) — Two police officials say U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.
One police official said the complaint was filed with police in the 17th arrondissement of northwest Paris. The official said one of the others detained is Brown’s bodyguard.
Both officials said Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody Tuesday while police study the complaint. Neither is authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.
Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.
Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.
6 thoughts on “UPDATE: Chris Brown Released After Rape Complaint In Paris”
As soon as he wins the rights to his music, something like this happens…Michael Jackson brought his catalog…dead within weeks, Prince won his masters…dead within weeks, Chris wins his masters…jailed within weeks
And he’s an easy target. Musically talented but not very smart when it comes to women.
This is Chris Brown. Take the money away or give him millions, this is stupid Chris. Now I hope these are frivolous claims, but when will this brother learn to be a man. He is sad and sick. Should have married Rihanna. Beautiful young couple with a bright future, but stupid wants to taste the rainbow. Black men wake up – grass ain’t greener and legs ain’t leaner. God gifts you a beautiful woman, water her and make that one blossom. You fools are all over the place and your yard is brown with everything is dying. If he did it – keep that dummy.
Well said!!
Let me guess, this was some non-black French woman who’s making these allegations. No sympathy for Chris Brown let the Latina, Asian non black women he loves keep setting him up dragging him in the dirt.
Chris we knew you were next. #FIRST THEM.