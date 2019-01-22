Entertainment
Ma’am? ‘Transracial’ German Model Says Her Kids With White Husband Will Be Black [WATCH]

We previously told you about white German model Martina Big who made global headlines for “transitioning” into a black woman.

She previously wrote on her Facebook page:

“I have great news. I had done the next step in my transformation to a black woman. Yesterday I was with an African hairdresser and got a hair extension with curly, African hair. To become more and more a black woman, that is such a wonderful feeling. I’m so happy. Next, I’ll have consultations for the butt enlargement and for the African facial features.”

She even spent some time in Kenya to learn more about tribal culture and was given a Swahili name.

Martina has had melanin injections to make her skin tone darker, and now she claims she and her white husband’s future children will be born black.

How Sway?

“My children will be black. We are not having plans, but I am discussing with my doctor to see if my body is okay, will I be able to breastfeed, what the baby will look like,” she told the co-hosts of the show “This Morning.”

Big claims she is not trolling people of color, nor is she trying to be offensive.

Vlad TV noted that when she was younger, “Big wanted to look like Pamela Anderson, so she spent 10 years undergoing a ton of plastic surgery which left her with a new face, curvier figure, and cartoonishly large fake breasts.”

The site added: “Not satisfied with her new look, Big next took the controversial step of getting chemical injections which left her with dark skin.”

Martina pays no mind to those who point out that it is not genetically possible for her to birth a Black child. She’s certain her baby from her partner, who has also had melanin injections, “will be black or milk chocolate or a little bit light”. She believes their melanin treatments will influence her baby’s skin tone.

Check out some of the reactions to her madness below:

