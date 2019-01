Over the weekend Manny Pacquiao fought “Adrien birdbox Broner” but Huggy says it was really a Manny versus Pacquiao. Broner claimed that he won the fight but as far as Huggy is concerned he’s delusional. There’s no way Broner won that fight because he didn’t even show up! You can’t win a fight you weren’t in.

