Evelyn Lozada And Tami Roman Reveal If They’re Returning To ‘Basketball Wives’

Shaunie O’Neal has confirmed that not all the women of “Basketball Wives” will be returning for Season 8, which is set to air sometime this year.

While she hasn’t announced the cast yet, series regulars Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman have decided to update fans about their future on the reality TV series.

According to Celebrity Insider, Evelyn is indeed set to return, as she is the nucleus of drama for the show. As for Tami, who has been a bit shady toward boss lady Shaunie, she’s definitely out.

Co-star Jennifer Williams has not yet addressed the matter, but many believe she’s expected to be out as well.

In a new interview with ET, Tami spoke about life after “Basketball Wives” and moving on from the drama with Evelyn.

“You know, what? I actually loved doing Basketball Wives,” Roman told ET’s Courtney Tezeno. “And I think because the course of everybody’s life we all start taking different turns and you realize certain relationships are going to work out. I think I’m at a place right now where it’s about protecting my energy and my space and my zen.”

“So even within the Basketball Wives world, if I go back, certain changes would have to be made for me to be comfortable in that environment,” she explained. “But we’re still in talks. I don’t necessarily know if I’ll return, but we are talking about how everyone can be comfortable in that environment.”

Things got heated between Roman and Lozada during the show’s fall reunion. Asked if they have squashed their beef yet, Tami explained that she has not spoken to Evelyn since wrapping the show.

“We didn’t speak before [the reunion] taping. We typically don’t speak after,” Roman revealed. “I think both of us owe ourselves a greater service — not allowing me to come into her space, and her not coming into mine. Just respecting boundaries.”

She added, “I just feel like we know what it is, and we both can move on accordingly.”

