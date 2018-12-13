CLOSE
Shaunie O’Neal On Son’s Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place’

Jordan Brand Presents Future Of Flight Showcase

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Basketball Wives: LA boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.

“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”

View this post on Instagram

Recently I found out I had a serious heart issue … I am very blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last breathe .. I will not be able to participate in sports this year but I will be back in no time … I want to thank God for looking out for me , I want to thank UCLA , my teammates and most importantly my family … this is just a small bump on the road and I gotta push through it .. I am very down about not being able to do sport I love .. I really wanted this year I felt like I was at my best but this is just a minor setback.. my health is most important over everything .. like I said .. I WILL BE BACK.. thank you ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Shareef O'Neal (@shareefoneal) on

We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.

 

Shaunie O’Neal On Son’s Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shaunie O'Neal

