Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation

Breezy Is In Trouble Again...

Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Breezy might be in some big trouble in Paris.

According to reports, Chris Brown and two other people are in Police custody in Paris, France after a woman filed a rape complaint. One of the other men in custody is his Bodyguard.

No official word from the camp of Chris Brown.

A 24-year-old woman claims Chris Brown raped her on the night of Jan. 15-16th after meeting at a nightclub in France. According to the complaint, Brown invited the woman to his hotel room at the Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. Things get a bit tricky and she says she ended up in another room alone with the singer where she was allegedly raped.

She also claimed that Brown’s bodyguard abused her.

Source: Fox 5 DC

 

Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation was originally published on kysdc.com

Close