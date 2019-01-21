CLOSE
Lionel Richie’s Son Detained In London

Lionel Richie‘s son, model Miles Brockman Richie, was detained and issued a caution in London after allegedly wildin’ out at Heathrow airport and claiming he had a bomb. He then slugged a security guard, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London told the outlet that a 24-year-old man “accepted a caution” Saturday for “communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow (Airport) Terminal 5.”

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Miles reportedly became irate after he couldn’t board a flight. He then claimed he had a bomb in his bag, which he threatened to detonate if he wasn’t allowed on the plane.

When law enforcement showed up, Miles allegedly punched one of the guards. That’s when he was detained and issued a caution on site.

According to Metro, accepting a caution in England is similar to admitting guilt and accepting responsibility for an offense.

Per TMZ:

When a caution is issued, the person who receives it is not booked or charged with a crime. They also don’t need to appear in court. The caution does, however, go on their permanent record. It’s a way to keep low-level crimes out of court and a means of unclogging the criminal justice system.

According to The Sun, Miles would have faced jail time had he been charged with a crime.

