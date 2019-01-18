Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Listen: Tasha Cobbs Preps New Music, “This Is A Move”

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

New music alert! Tasha Cobbs is gearing up to release a new single called “This Is A Move.”

She took to social media to share the news, revealing a Jan. 25, 2019 release date. It’s classic Tasha: riffs, runs and soul tied up in a worship song that will give you chills upon listening.

The news comes at the heel of a few other announcements from the gospel singer. Having been nominated for the upcoming Stellar Awards and booking a performance at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, Tasha Cobbs is also set to be featured on the Awakening Tour and recently penned a devotional for the Reverent Wonder Bible Reading Plan on the YouVersion Bible app.

Can’t wait to see what else 2019 has in store for Mrs. Tasha Cobbs Leonard! Take a listen to a snippet of her new song “This Is A Move” below:

