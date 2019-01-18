Former NFL Player Beats Up Man Who Was Masturbating Outside Of Daughter’s Window

Former NFL player, Tony Beckham doesn’t play when it comes to his children. According to TMZ, a man was masturbating outside of his 15-year-old daughter’s window and he went after him.

Beckham recalls the man with his hands down his pants in the bushes near her window and he chased him nearly 50 feet from his house. He began to hit him and then police came.

Cops arrested 48-year-old, Geoffrey Cassidy and he was booked for lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child. If convicted he will face up to 15 years in prison.

The suspect is being held in jail on a $1,500 bond.

