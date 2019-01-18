Danielle Brooks Joins ‘AfroPop’: It’s ‘The Ultimate Cultural Exchange’

Actress Danielle Brooks, who so many recognize as Tastee from Orange Is The New Black, will be hosting season 11 of Afropop.

AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, is an award-winning public television documentary series that diggs into the “global Black experience.”

Brooks says it’s dedicated to “highlighting and celebrating all of our Blackness.” To Sybil it sounds like “Little Known Black History Facts for television.”

The first episode this season is about the life and legacy of iconic South African singer Miriam Makeba. It tells the story of her life through interviews with family and friends and footage. Season 11 starts on Jan. 21 on World TV.

