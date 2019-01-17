No Excuses! 85-Year Old St. Louis Woman Walks Off Over 100 Pounds In Her Living Room

Jessica Slaughter didn’t let age, income or lack of a gym interfere with her quest to improve her life and health. She just worked with what she had, losing over 100 pounds by walking. Outside, you think? Nope, Ms. Slaughter just walked in her living room, taking over 3,000 steps a day right in her house.

KSDK.com reports:

“Even as a kid in Mississippi, I was always the fattest kid in the class. I got teased a lot,” said Slaughter. “I didn’t know how to stop eating. Fried chicken. Bacon and eggs. Desserts, like cakes and pies.”

But that was over 100 pounds ago. When Slaughter was in her 70s, she found a formula that worked for her successful weight loss. She took the suggestion of a vegan and stopped eating meat, then began daily walks in her apartment. Once pre-diabetic, Slaughter said this is the healthiest she’s ever been.

“I went to my doctor for a checkup. He told me my health was better than his,” said Slaughter. “I was a borderline diabetic. I’m free of all that, and I know it came from my way that I eat and exercise.”

“I walk 3,000 steps every morning before I stop walking.”

Slaughter said her granddaughter suggested some new technology to help.

“My granddaughter told me ‘Mama, get you a Fitbit.’ I said ‘What the hell is a Fitbit?” said Slaughter.

Now, she wears her Fitbit during her morning walk around the apartment. She wants other seniors to know that you don’t have to go fast to get into shape. You just have to go.

“I just want seniors to know just because we’ve gotten a certain age, we don’t have to stop living,” said Slaughter. “I want to tell them that there’s a better way of life if they choose.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: