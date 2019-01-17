CLOSE
Man Kills Ex-Wife, Shoots Daughter At Catholic Church

A 62-year-old man is currently wanted by police after authorities say he shot and killed his ex-wife and shot his daughter on Thursday night in Northwest Harris County.

Authorities are seeking Arthur Edigin in connection with the shooting. It happened outside of Christ the Reedeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. Harris County deputies said the shooting took place around 7 p.m.. The CtR Catholic School, which holds classes at the church, was placed on lockdown due to the shooting. The wounded woman was taken to an area hospital, according to authorities.

His daughter is expected to survive.

Archdiocese has released the following statement on the shooting: “Our prayers are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting this evening at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Officials with the Archdiocese and the parish community are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.

