Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Is This Netflix’s Next Good Black Movie? [WATCH]

Leave a comment

You can’t say Netflix is ignoring the Black audience. Not only have they had some successes with film with Black leads including Trevante Rhodes opposite Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, Will Smith starring in Bright and Trevor Jackson’s hazing movie Burning Sands, they’ve also showcased Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams and more in comedy specials and you can even find movies from the African diaspora on the streaming network.

Their latest offering coming on February 8 stars Andre Holland (Moonlight) as a sports agent determined to disrupt the game of basketball forever during a league-wide lockout. How he does it? Well, you’ll just have to see. Another cool thing about the movie – it was shot in its entirely on an iPhone 7. Just how that works, we don’t know as we can barely shoot a good video but we’ll have to assume it worked out.

Atlanta’s Zazie Beets, Bill Duke, The Wire’s Sonja Sohn and Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin also star.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Andre Holland , Black actors and actresses , NetFlix , streaming media

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Is This Netflix’s Next Good Black Movie? [WATCH]

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close