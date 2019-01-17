Is This Netflix’s Next Good Black Movie? [WATCH]

You can’t say Netflix is ignoring the Black audience. Not only have they had some successes with film with Black leads including Trevante Rhodes opposite Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, Will Smith starring in Bright and Trevor Jackson’s hazing movie Burning Sands, they’ve also showcased Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams and more in comedy specials and you can even find movies from the African diaspora on the streaming network.

Their latest offering coming on February 8 stars Andre Holland (Moonlight) as a sports agent determined to disrupt the game of basketball forever during a league-wide lockout. How he does it? Well, you’ll just have to see. Another cool thing about the movie – it was shot in its entirely on an iPhone 7. Just how that works, we don’t know as we can barely shoot a good video but we’ll have to assume it worked out.

Atlanta’s Zazie Beets, Bill Duke, The Wire’s Sonja Sohn and Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin also star.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

