Social media challenges are extremely popular right now but most of them are just for fun. The Willie Moore Jr. Show team has come up with a challenge that’ll do some good. It’s called the “Government Shutdown Challenge,” and we’re challenging you to be a blessing to government workers who have been working without pay for over three weeks. Some people are unable to pay their bills, like rent, daycare or even put food on the table. So far we have raised over $30,00 to help these families and we are so thankful to everyone who has donated! But lets keep it going, the more you donate the more families we can bless! Ain’t it a blessing to be able to be a blessing? Click here to donate!

