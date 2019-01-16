Man Charged With Murdering Grandmother, Landlord

A New York man is facing murder charges in the deaths of his 90-year-old grandmother and her 87-year-old landlord.

Police say Naythen Aubain, 29, crashed his car into a pole and was combative with firefighters. WRGB reports, he muttered to first responders that he had killed someone in Utica. That led police to the two-family home and the discovery of Wentka’s body.

Aubain, 29, was he was released from the hospital two days later and was arraigned on two counts of murder in the first degree.

Naythen Aubain, 29, heads into his arraignment at the Oneida County Jail. Aubain is accused of killing and dismembering his 90-year-old grandmother and 87-year-old landlord. When asked why he did it, Aubain responded,

“In the name of Jesus Christ” pic.twitter.com/XExUHuHgZr — Tommy CNY (@TommySladek) January 9, 2019

Aubain was brought into his arraignment wearing a spit shield and was forced into a restraining chair during it.

He reportedly interrupted the judge several times, saying, “I did it. I chopped her up.” Adding, “I’ll chop anyone up who disrespects Jesus Christ.”

Investigators believe Aubain killed his landlord, now identified as 87-year-old Jane Wentka, who lived downstairs, and his grandmother, Katerine Aubain, 90, who he lived with in the upstairs apartment. Aubain reportedly moved in about a year ago and is believed to have some kind of mental illness.

Just spoke with the Oneida County District Attorney about the double homicide in Utica. He says they are waiting for the suspect Naythen Aubain, 29, to be released from the hospital and then he will charged with 2 counts of murder in the second degree…. — Lisa Spitz (@LisaSpitzNews) January 8, 2019

According to police, both women’s bodies were found dismembered. Wentka was found in her home and Aubain was found buried in a shallow grave.

“There were various spots around the first floor residence that would also indicate a struggle as well as some kind of blunt force used,” said Utica Police Sgt. Michael Curley.

According to reports, Aubain previously served five years in prison, from 2008 to 2013 for robbery, and while in prison, he was convicted of promoting prison contraband for possessing metal weapons. He is currently on parole until 2020.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE