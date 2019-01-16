News
HomeNewsNational News

Man Charged With Murdering Grandmother, Landlord

Leave a comment

A New York man is facing murder charges in the deaths of his 90-year-old grandmother and her 87-year-old landlord.

Police say Naythen Aubain, 29,  crashed his car into a pole and was combative with firefighters. WRGB reports, he muttered to first responders that he had killed someone in Utica. That led police to the two-family home and the discovery of Wentka’s body.

Aubain, 29, was he was released from the hospital two days later and was arraigned on two counts of murder in the first degree.

Aubain was brought into his arraignment wearing a spit shield and was forced into a restraining chair during it.

He reportedly interrupted the judge several times, saying, “I did it. I chopped her up.” Adding, “I’ll chop anyone up who disrespects Jesus Christ.”

Investigators believe Aubain killed his landlord, now identified as 87-year-old Jane Wentka, who lived downstairs, and his grandmother, Katerine Aubain, 90, who he lived with in the upstairs apartment. Aubain reportedly moved in about a year ago and is believed to have some kind of mental illness.

According to police, both women’s bodies were found dismembered. Wentka was found in her home and Aubain was found buried in a shallow grave.

“There were various spots around the first floor residence that would also indicate a struggle as well as some kind of blunt force used,” said Utica Police Sgt. Michael Curley.

According to reports, Aubain previously served five years in prison, from 2008 to 2013 for robbery, and while in prison, he was convicted of promoting prison contraband for possessing metal weapons. He is currently on parole until 2020.

Shocking Celebrity Murders
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

murder , Naythen Aubain , New York

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close