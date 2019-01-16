CNN’s Areva Martin Accuses Fox News’ David Webb Of ‘White Privilege’

CLOSE
CNN contributor Areva Martin just had a big painful “oops” moment and it reminds us of the old Southwest Airlines commercial that asks, “Do you wanna get away?”

Tuesday morning, Martin basically learned that the hard way – after mistakenly accusing Sirius XM radio host and Fox News contributor David Webb of using his “white privilege” during a discussion on race – that Webb is, in fact, black!

Oh Lord.

It happened during a debate on whether race or qualifications should be an issue when hiring people for certain jobs. Martin made her move when Webb said that expertise and experience are what matter:

“That’s a whole ‘nother long conversation about white privilege, the things that you have the privilege of doing, that people of color don’t have the privilege of.”

Webb shot back: “How do I have the privilege of white privilege?”

“David… by virtue of being a white male you have white privilege.”

Martin answered before Webb cut her off:

“Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped. I’m black.”

Oops.

