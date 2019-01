Guy Torry celebrated the big 5-0 over the weekend and he is already feeling it! Overnight, he went from a young sharp 49-year-old to being a 50-year-old man whose mind is leaving him. He says turning 50 is like going to bed being able to see and waking up blind. Did turning 50 hit anyone else this hard?

