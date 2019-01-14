CLOSE
Man Arrested After Stabbing Family Dog In The Neck

(Mepmphis Police Department)

Demarko Nichols, 23, was arrested after his family called 9-1-1 to report that he’d stabbed a dog.

Nichols was reportedly charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on Sunday afternoon. A family member told police he was inside the house when he heard the family pet, Taz, crying.

The dog was running around the home with blood spewing from his neck, he said. News Chanel 3 reports blood was all over the home, starting in Nichols’ bedroom.

Taz was found outside and appeared to be barely alive. Police didn’t say whether the dog survived.

Nichols reportedly told police he stabbed the dog after it bit him on the hand, but police didn’t find any bite marks.

