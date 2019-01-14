Willie Moore Jr Show
Keep It 100: Kids And Social Media

Willie has a 10-year-old son who got a phone for Christmas and wants to download Instagram. Willie thinks 10 is too young for social media. He thinks back to being a young teen and doesn’t understand how kids today can handle all of the pressure of growing up plus social media. A caller thinks that social media is appropriate for a child when they’re responsible and mature enough. What are your thoughts?

