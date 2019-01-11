Mother Located After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Neighborhood

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone in a Georgia neighborhood has been located.

The child, identified only as Kaci, was found early Friday morning wearing a pink shirt, gray jeans and purple socks, Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said.

Police released the girl’s photo, hoping to find her parents, and they did. According to Kaci’s mother she was left in the care of a babysitter. The sitter noticed the girl was missing after her mother called to check on her.

Kaci was turned over to the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

“They will determine whether Kaci can be released back to her mother,” Davis said.

Charges have not been filed in the case, and no other details have been released.

