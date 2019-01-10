Top Of The Morning: How To Get Out Of Getting A Speeding Ticket

This morning Torrei was on her way into the studio when she was pulled over for speeding. But, she got out of a ticket by pulling at the officer’s heart strings. She told him that she’s a single mom just trying to get to work, and she even pulled the “I almost lost my home in the fires” card. Demetria says Torrei’s way works but she has a foolproof way to avoid a ticket. She tells the cops that her “time of the month” has popped up on her and shes rushing home. How do you get out of tickets?

