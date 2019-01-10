Shanola Hampton Stars In TV One’s ‘Three’s Complicated’

You probably know Shanola Hampton as Veronica from Shameless. But, she’s tried her hand at executive producing with TVOne’s new film Three’s Complicated.

Hampton also stars in the film as Deja Wolfe. Within the first five minutes Deja’s world collapses. Later that evening she meets a man at a bar and has a weekend fling, little did she know that man was her daughter’s boo.

Hampton fell in love with the script because “it hasn’t been done before and it’s funny,” she says.

Threes Complicated airs Sunday night on TVOne at 7. Hampton says, “you won’t be sorry you saw it!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: