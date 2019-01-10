R. Kelly Actually Threw Himself a Birthday Party Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck!’

R. Kelly doesn’t seem to care about all the drama surrounding the controversial docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” because according to The Blast, he threw himself a huge and very public birthday party.The controversial singer reportedly even said that his birthday was the only thing on his mind.

The party was reportedly Wednesday night in his hometown of Chicago. Kelly, who turned 52-years-old, reportedly performed snippets from a couple of his songs, like “Bump ‘N Grind.”

While onstage, he announced to the crowd of very excited fans, “It’s my mother f*cking birthday, and I don’t give a f*ck what’s going on!”

The crowd went wild.

