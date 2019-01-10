Entertainment
R. Kelly Actually Threw Himself a Birthday Party Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck!’

R. Kelly doesn’t seem to care about all the drama surrounding the controversial docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” because according to The Blast, he threw himself a huge and very public birthday party.The controversial singer reportedly even said that his birthday was the only thing on his mind.

The party was reportedly Wednesday night in his hometown of Chicago. Kelly, who turned 52-years-old, reportedly performed snippets from a couple of his songs, like “Bump ‘N Grind.”

While onstage, he announced to the crowd of very excited fans, “It’s my mother f*cking birthday, and I don’t give a f*ck what’s going on!”

The crowd went wild.

7 thoughts on “R. Kelly Actually Threw Himself a Birthday Party Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck!’

  1. Mac Daddy on said:

    Somebody needs to commission a study that measures the long term affect of wearing weave on black women, psychologically and physically. I postulate that the chemicals and adhesives are broken down by the heat of the scalp and entering the bloodstream of these Hair Hats. NAACP or Shaun Talcum X King, step up and do something productive for our Peeps

  4. L on said:

    Mr. PEDOPHILE seems to have a tude.

    He has some nerve to be ARROGANT/NON-CHALANT regarding this issue of him MOLESTING underage girls.

    Instead of being a “man”, and ADMITTING to his DEVIATE ways, he has chosen to go on the defensive.

    Well FUCK you too-R. Kelly!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  5. Passing Through!! on said:

    Why should he give a “F” because nobody else seems to care. I’m really offended at the number of stupid ass women who are defending R Kelly. Calling the radio stations blaming the girls parents saying “Oh those girls mothers knew what they were doing, Yes! Keep playing his songs! Are you kidding me? This is a grown ass man preying on young girls, I don’t care if they showed up at his door naked! No grown normal man should be soliciting sex from a child under any circumstance. I bet if Chester John Non-famous Doe moved in the neighborhood or next door to some of these women they would be pitching a fit crying holy hell. The radio stations are exploiting this situation, fans are defending him, music sales are soaring I’m sure he don’t give a “F”.

