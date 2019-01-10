Malcolm-Jamal Warner Stars In Fox’s ‘The Resident’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has basically grown up on television. Currently he stars on Fox’s series The Resident. His character AJ Austin is the “one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country.” But, along with Austin’s talent and notoriety comes his “arrogant,” crass, I don’t “give a care” attitude.

Warner says he enjoys playing Austin because, “I get to be the guy that I don’t get to be in real life.” But, even if he were to have the chance to have an attitude like Austin’s he wouldn’t.

“I live in a state of gratitude” he says. Warner has had such a great career and he knows that without all of the people who have helped him along the way he wouldn’t be where he is today.

The Resident returns January 14 at 8 pm ET.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: