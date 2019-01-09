CLOSE
Little Known Black History Fact: Phi Beta Sigma

The Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University on January 9, 1914 by three students: the Honorable A. Langston Taylor, the Honorable Leonard F. More, and the Honorable Charles I. Brown. The trio was inspired to create the organization with the premise of embodying brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

As the fraternity grew in membership nationwide, two of the founding members worked alongside five female students on the campus to help found its sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta. The two groups were the first constitutionally bound organizations of their sort.

As noted today by its international chapters, Phi Beta Sigma always sought to be an inclusive group and opened its chapters to members of all racial and financial backgrounds. As evidenced by its motto, “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity,” Phi Beta Sigma has long positioned itself as a group deeply aligned with their communities.

Notable Phi Beta Sigma members include the likes of civil rights activist Hosea Williams, NFL Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith, baseball legend Lou Brock, NBA Hall of Famer Willis Reed, Huey P. Newton, A. Phillip Randolph and a host of others. Honorary members include Rev. Al Sharpton, Harry Belafonte and Terrence Howard, among others.

