Former Texas English Teacher Allegedly Fighting For ISIS Captured In Syria

Two men who claim to be U.S. citizens,Warren Christopher Clark, 34, and Zaid Abed al-Hamid, 35, were recently captured fighting for ISIS in Syria, according to the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Clark, aka Abu Mohammad al-Ameriki, is a former school teacher from Texas. He and al-Hamid, aka Abu Zaid al-Ameriki, were reportedly captured with three other men who were identified as Pakistani and Irish, per The Huff Post.

The U.S. government has not yet confirmed the report.

These terrorists were captured by our forces this week in a #Hajeen

A Pentagon spokesman told CNN the report is under investigation.

“We are aware of open source reports of reportedly American citizens currently in custody who were believed to be fighting for ISIS,” Commander Sean Robertson said.

Clark is a graduate at the University Houston who reportedly sent his cover letter and resume to ISIS after becoming radicalized around 2004, NBC News reported. A copy of his credentials were allegedly found in an Iraq neighborhood occupied by ISIS fighters.

“I’m looking to get a position teaching English to students in the Islamic State. I was born and raised in the United States and have always loved teaching,” the cover letter read. “I have a long background in teaching a variety of different subjects and have instructed students of all ages at several schools.”

Prior to allegedly joining ISIS, Clark was a substitute English teacher in Fort Bend, Texas, for more than a year, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Meanwhile, details about al-Hamid are a bit vague. The New York Times suggested that he may be Trinidadian or have dual U.S. citizenship. He was detained in 2011 for allegedly plotting to kill Trinidad’s prime minister.

Hamid is said to have joined the terrorist group in 2014 with his wife and three children.

