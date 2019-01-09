‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Reportedly Drops $20m On Bel Air Mansion

Trevor Noah has reportedly copped a $20 million estate in Bel-Air and TMZ reports that “Daily Show” host quietly purchased the breathtaking mansion through a blind trust.

The two-level pad is a reportedly 10,044 square feet, and surrounded by glass walls and wraparound terraces.

via TMZ:

The 1.31-acre property sits on a hillside lot in western Bel-Air, on a quiet cul-de-sac … The master suite is 2,200 feet — and we haven’t even mentioned the home theater, infinity pool and the 500-gallon saltwater aquarium!!!There are 3 other bedrooms with unobstructed views, and one is an “ultra private VIP suite” with private entrance.

A closer look inside Trevor Noah's $20 Million newly purchased bachelor pad in Los Angeles. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/eaKvpIeN8A — Mx_Moosa (@Moosa_Kaula) January 9, 2019

Trevor has remained silent on the reports but Twitter users from around the world have labelled the comedian an “inspiration.”

As a South African I feel I own that Trevor Noah house, it is ours… Any south African can go there, cook umnqgusho and swim on that pool…… Yeyethu 🤭 — KING BONGZ. (@MRKINGBONGZ) January 9, 2019

Trevor Noah's $20 million mansion keeps me going,and never give up on my dreams as a South African! #inspired 👌👏✊🔥 pic.twitter.com/vM8d8eLKvc — M a s i b u l e l e* (@Masibulele_facu) January 9, 2019

😦clearly I did not know what a bachelor pad is because If what Trevor Noah bought is a bachelor pad then my parent's 3 bedroom house ngumkhukhu 😦😦 — 👑Dez Mdluli👑 (@Dez_Mdluli) January 9, 2019

The hashtag #TrevorNoah topped the Twitter trends list for hours following reports about his new mansion with the sick view.

