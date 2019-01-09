Trevor Noah has reportedly copped a $20 million estate in Bel-Air and TMZ reports that “Daily Show” host quietly purchased the breathtaking mansion through a blind trust.
The two-level pad is a reportedly 10,044 square feet, and surrounded by glass walls and wraparound terraces.
via TMZ:
The 1.31-acre property sits on a hillside lot in western Bel-Air, on a quiet cul-de-sac … The master suite is 2,200 feet — and we haven’t even mentioned the home theater, infinity pool and the 500-gallon saltwater aquarium!!!There are 3 other bedrooms with unobstructed views, and one is an “ultra private VIP suite” with private entrance.
Take a closer look inside Trevor’s new baller bachelor pad via the pics/Twitter embed below.
Trevor has remained silent on the reports but Twitter users from around the world have labelled the comedian an “inspiration.”
The hashtag #TrevorNoah topped the Twitter trends list for hours following reports about his new mansion with the sick view.
One thought on “‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Reportedly Drops $20m On Bel Air Mansion”
