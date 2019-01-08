Second Black Man Dies In West Hollywood Home Of Democratic Donor Ed Buck

The name Ed Buck may or may not ring a bell. For those who don’t know, he is wealthy Democratic donor who has contributed to politicians like Hillary Clinton and California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Last July, Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old gay black man died in Buck’s West Hollywood home. Now it’s happened again.

Yes, another young black man has been found dead in Buck’s West Hollywood home and as of this posting, no arrests have been made.

The Advocate is reporting that Buck has a “fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or on hookup sites.” The L.A. County Coroner’s office said Moore’s death on July 27, 2017, was due to an overdose of methamphetamine a.k.a crystal meth.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Moore wrote in a journal a few months before he died that he was using drugs and “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.” On July 4, 23 days before Moore died, an escort reported Buck to authorities but nothing was done. After Moore died, Buck’s apartment was searched and allegedly “found the following items in Buck’s two-bedroom apartment: 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.’”

For whatever reason, Buck was never charged with anything. Buck’s attorney at the time, Seymour Amster, said:

“I think it’s time to bring this tragedy to a conclusion. This was an accidental death. This was an unfortunate death … but that doesn’t mean we can make spurious accusations and spin something out of control.”

As far as activist Jasmyne Cannick is concerned, she is calling on the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to arrest Buck and for District Attorney Jackie Lacey (who happens to be be black), to “prosecute him for murder after another young black gay man was found dead in his West Hollywood apartment of an apparent overdose.”

