Daughters, 12 And 14, Charged With Killing Mother In Mississippi

Erica Hall’s life ended in front of her own house. She was found bloodied in the yard in front of her modest home in Magnolia, Mississippi. Reports say the knife that killed her was left in her back.

But the biggest shock is not that the 32-year-old mother of four was found dead. It was that her 12 and 14-year-old daughters are accused of the crime. Their aunt, Robin Coney, told WLBT News that the girls denied the murder, but she wasn’t convinced.

WLBT.com reports:

Family members said Hall was home alone with the two girls Friday night when an argument occurred. “It was her gun. It was in her car,” said Coney. “So they had got it out. So I guess when they were doing all that to her, she was probably trying to get to her gun to fight for her life.” After the murder, Coney said the girls walked into the night asking neighbors for a ride to McComb because their grandmother had just died.

The family across the street wanted to talk with their mother first, so she called her, but got no answer. Amariyona and her younger sister then reportedly walked to the home of other relatives farther down the road. That’s when Coney said Hall’s younger sister, Ebony, went to Hall’s home, and found her lying on her back near the driver’s side of her car. The mother of four girls worked at Sanderson Farms in Summit.

Her other daughters are ages 16 and one. Fourteen-year-old Amariyona Hall is being charged, as an adult, with murder. She is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for January 22.

The 12-year-old juvenile, whose name or charges will not be released due to youth court proceedings, is being held in the Adams County Detention Center. Coroner Jones said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. The investigation is in its preliminary stage. Investigators are gathering facts and collecting evidence to be sent to the State Crime Lab.

The story is horrifyingly reminiscent of the 2010 murder of Jarmecca Whitehead, the Georgia mother who was stabbed to death by her twin daughters, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah. The girls, 16 at the time, were sentenced to 30 years in jail.

