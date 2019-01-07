In the US, white supremacists have infiltrated police and military to get weapons training, The Sydney-Morning Herald reports, but according to one Tennessee judge. “The Klan doesn’t exist anymore.”
“I grew up in a time where people wore white robes and they shot at black people,” Judge Wayne Shelton said. “And now we see young black men wearing black hoodies shooting at black men.”
According to the Leaf Chronicle, Shelton delivered a pretrial screed in which he claimed that “black men are more dangerous to other black men than white Klansman ever were.”
The judge delivered the jaw-dropping statement to a man accused of murder at a preliminary hearing last week. Shelton reportedly told the man that he supports “black lives matter,” even though “no one is listening.”
“I grew up in a time where people wore white robes and they shot at black people,” Shelton said. “And now we see young black men wearing black hoodies shooting at black men — and doing much more effective job than the Klan ever thought about doing.”
Shelton previously mentioned BLM at a hearing after a 2015 killing.
“What a horrible tragedy this is,” he said. “Black lives matter… The Klan doesn’t exist anymore. Who doesn’t care about black lives now? I’ll let you answer that. I’m tired of black men killing black men. If I offended anyone … I can’t help it.”
Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, the Ku Klux Klan still exists in Tennessee… and elsewhere.
The judge also noted that he is not “the whitest man in the room” because his “great-great-great-grandfather was a free man of color,” the report states.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
7 thoughts on “Tennessee Judge Says ‘Black Men Wearing Black Hoodies’ Are ‘More Dangerous’ Than KKK”
It’s a shame that truthful criticism is shunned upon. Always someone that takes offense to the truth. Most young people have never even seen a klansman but they have seen blacks killing blacks.
I was thinking the same thing. He told the truth about most except the kkk doesn’t exist anymore. They now are know as cop, doctors, dentist and judges to name a few.
It’s unfortunate that someone of different race becomes inflamed enough to say the truth. WE should be inflamed and outraged about the sheer numbers of black men killing black…we are only 13% of the damn population. Of course, though, the message is lost because of the color of the messenger. We continue to needlessly lose our men due to the willful blindness, ignorance and apathy of our people…buy some more candles and teddy bears, folks, for all the brothers who won’t make it to tomorrow morning. The Klan was the epitome of what Satan’s minions look like, however, in 100 years; they didn’t manage to reign the amount of carnage against us as we do to each other.
It’s amazing My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself . See More
Yo Judge—The KKK is still in EXISTENCE–you need to dig your head out of your asshole!!!!!!!!
In addition, white kids also WEAR HOODIES–IT IS NOT ONLY MEN OF COLOR!!!!!!!!!!!
Not EVERYONE who wears a HOODY is a THUG!!!!!!!!!!!
There are enuff HOMEGROWN TERRORISTS already in this country–TAKE A LOOK AT THOSE IN THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!!!!!!
L and “Charles” appear to be the same person posting. Black women always doing some shiggidy
Hey JUDGE the KKK still EXIST now they don”t have to wear robes any more, they can be as OPEN as they want with a SO CALLED LEADER who FATHOMS the idea of WHITE RACE SUPREMACY.But it is TRUE BLACK ON BLACK CRIME MUST CEASE. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!