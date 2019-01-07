Tennessee Judge Says ‘Black Men Wearing Black Hoodies’ Are ‘More Dangerous’ Than KKK

In the US, white supremacists have infiltrated police and military to get weapons training, The Sydney-Morning Herald reports, but according to one Tennessee judge. “The Klan doesn’t exist anymore.”

“I grew up in a time where people wore white robes and they shot at black people,” Judge Wayne Shelton said. “And now we see young black men wearing black hoodies shooting at black men.”

According to the Leaf Chronicle, Shelton delivered a pretrial screed in which he claimed that “black men are more dangerous to other black men than white Klansman ever were.”

The judge delivered the jaw-dropping statement to a man accused of murder at a preliminary hearing last week. Shelton reportedly told the man that he supports “black lives matter,” even though “no one is listening.”

“The Klan doesn’t exist anymore,” he said. “Who doesn’t care about black lives now? I’ll let you answer that. I’m tired of black men killing black men. If I offended anyone … I can’t help it.” #JudgeShelton is RIGHT! https://t.co/6XYXm1Ucp6 — AJ Woodson (@AJWoodson) January 5, 2019

“I grew up in a time where people wore white robes and they shot at black people,” Shelton said. “And now we see young black men wearing black hoodies shooting at black men — and doing much more effective job than the Klan ever thought about doing.”

Shelton previously mentioned BLM at a hearing after a 2015 killing.

“What a horrible tragedy this is,” he said. “Black lives matter… The Klan doesn’t exist anymore. Who doesn’t care about black lives now? I’ll let you answer that. I’m tired of black men killing black men. If I offended anyone … I can’t help it.”

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, the Ku Klux Klan still exists in Tennessee… and elsewhere.

The judge also noted that he is not “the whitest man in the room” because his “great-great-great-grandfather was a free man of color,” the report states.

