Roland Martin: Congresswoman Lauren Underwood On Government Shutdown

| 01.07.19
Congress is in session and Roland Martin talks to the youngest Black member of Congress, Lauren Underwood.

One of the most diverse Congressional class was sworn in right in the middle of the second longest shut down in the United State’s history.

Underwood says Trump has been “impossible to work with.”

“We’re not going to be funding that wall,” she says, “we believe in border security” like, “technology and staff.”  They believe in keeping our country safe but she says, “this wall, monument of hatred is not it.”

Underwood says they will not give up and they will not give in to Trump.

