Mariah Carey Stops Concert To Help Her Dancer Get Engaged [Video]

Mariah Carey played cupid at her Las Vegas concert over the weekend when she assisted one of her background dancers in a marriage proposal.
Mimi stopped her show Sunday night at Caesars Palace and called for dancer, Manwe, to join her on stage. The two then asked for Manwe’s boyfriend, Sumeet, to join them…and a proposal ensued.
Carey shared the video on social media, writing, “he said yes!!!💍👨❤️👨 Congratulations Manwe and Sumeet!! 💖💖.”
Watch below:
Carey’s three-month residency at Caesars Palace, dubbed “The Butterfly Returns,” kicked off on July 5 and will wrap Sept. 10.
Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]
15 photos Launch gallery
Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony [PHOTOS]
1. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony1 of 15
2. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony2 of 15
3. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony3 of 15
4. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony4 of 15
5. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony5 of 15
6. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony6 of 15
7. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony7 of 15
8. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony8 of 15
9. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony9 of 15
10. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony10 of 15
11. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony11 of 15
12. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony12 of 15
13. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony13 of 15
14. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony14 of 15
15. Mariah Carey Sparkles At Hollywood Star Ceremony15 of 15
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Alleged Racist Dad Is NOT Biological Father Of McClure Twins!! [Video]
- Paris Jackson On Reports She Has Come Out As Bisexual: ‘Everyone Has Known For Years. This Is Not News’
- Tinashe Denies Lying About & Stalking Ex Ben Simmons: ‘This Narrative Has To End’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM