Mariah Carey Stops Concert To Help Her Dancer Get Engaged [Video]

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Mariah Carey played cupid at her Las Vegas concert over the weekend when she assisted one of her background dancers in a marriage proposal.

Mimi stopped her show Sunday night at Caesars Palace and called for dancer, Manwe, to join her on stage. The two then asked for Manwe’s boyfriend, Sumeet, to join them…and a proposal ensued.

Carey shared the video on social media, writing, “he said yes!!!💍👨‍❤️‍👨 Congratulations Manwe and Sumeet!! 💖💖.”

Carey’s three-month residency at Caesars Palace, dubbed “The Butterfly Returns,” kicked off on July 5 and will wrap Sept. 10.

