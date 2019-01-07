LISTEN: Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode Of “Surviving R. Kelly”

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly has been the talk over social media since the first episode aired last week. On the docuseries you heard from old friends, band mates and artists that R. Kelly worked with.

According to BET, Sparkle, an R&B singer that sang the hit “Be Careful” with Kelly spoke out about working with him.

She revealed that she introduced her 14-year-old niece to R. Kelly, who she says was in a sex tape video with him that was widely disseminated years before viral social media.

Sparkle testified against him in the child pornography court case for which he was acquitted and she says her family then turned their back on her.

She even mentioned that she refused hush money from R. Kelly, but when she testified her music career was over.

Sparkle released a new song “We Are Ready” and wants the world to know how they will win against battles when it comes to men like R. Kelly.

She sings lyrics that say, “Said that we were weak long enough, but time is up/ We ain’t weak/ We have a voice and its loud, no we ain’t just figure it out/ When we come together we win we overcome battles, we fall, we’ll do it again/ And it’s never been an easy win, but we are ready.”

Listen to the full song and let us know your thoughts.

