Father Mourns 11-Year-Old Son’s Death Triggered By Smell Of Cooking Fish

A New Jersey father is stunned and in mourning after the sudden death of his son on New Year’s Day, People.com reports.

Cameron Jean-Pierre and his father, Steven Jean-PIerre, were visiting the child’s grandmother in Brooklyn, New York. Cameron was known to have allergies to fish and had left the home when he and his father returned to retrieve a forgotten item. By that time, Jean Pierre’s grandmother had starting cooking salt fish, a dish popular in the Caribbean. Jean Pierre, who also had asthma, fell ill and despite his father applying a nebulizer to control the symptoms, it didn’t help.

When emergency medical technicians showed up at the scene, Cameron, who was a sixth grader at Theodore Schor Middle School, was unconscious and they rushed him to Brookdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the NYPD spokesperson says.

Reps from the New York City Fire Department, which manages Emergency Medical Services, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding the child’s symptoms when they arrived.

Jean-Pierre continued: “My son’s last words were ‘Daddy I love you, daddy I love you’ … He gave me two kisses … on my face. He said, ‘I feel like I’m dying.’ I said, ‘Don’t say that. What are you talking about? Don’t say that.’ “

At this point in the investigation, authorities do not suspect any criminality, the NYPD spokesperson says.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology advises people with fish allergies to avoid areas where fish is being cooked because proteins may be released into the air.

“We would fully expect the coroner’s report will end up identifying this as a death from asthma induced by an airborne allergen,” Dr. Robert A. Wood, a professor of pediatrics and the director of pediatric allergy and immunology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told the New York Times.

It bears repeating that allergies can be fatal and can even be spread through the air, so parents should be careful to keep children with sensitivities out of areas that might trigger their allergy, when possible.

The parents set up a Go Fund Me for Cameron’s funeral. You can donate to it HERE.

