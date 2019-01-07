BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama is getting withering criticism on social media after rescinding its decision to honor political activist and scholar Angela Davis.
Davis is a Birmingham native who has spent decades fighting for civil rights. She was an active member of the Black Panther Party, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Communist Party USA. She’s also an outspoken supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
BCRI President and CEO Andrea Taylor said in October that the Institute was “thrilled to bestow this honor” on Davis who she described as “one of the most globally recognized champions of human rights, giving voice to those who are powerless to speak.”
But the institute announced Saturday that in late December, “supporters and other concerned individuals and organizations, both inside and outside of our local community, began to make requests that we reconsider our decision.”
“Upon closer examination of Davis’ statements and public record, we concluded that she unfortunately does not meet all of the criteria” for the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.
The statement didn’t indicate what criteria it found Davis didn’t meet, nor did it identify the origin of the complaints. Many people responded with outrage Monday on Twitter and Facebook.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the protests came from the “local Jewish community and some of its allies” in a statement expressing “dismay.” He called it a reactive and divisive decision and offered to facilitate a community dialogue in response.
8 thoughts on “Alabama Civil Rights Institute Rescinds Angela Davis Honor”
Wow, the above posts are extremely racist. While I can understand their dismay the posts are not professional. Remember that how an opinion is voiced/posted reflects on the intelligence or lack of intelligence of the individual.
So basically they caved in to pressure from white racist but the same hypocrites were upholding trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Angela is a Civil Rights icon, a black icon why do you need approval from whites to honor her legacy? That’s Bull…S! I bet the institute is ran by a bunch deep south racist.
Hail to the ACRI for seeing this person as what she truly is. An individual who supported and was specifically a member of a group that promoted violence, killing and insurrection to the United States of America
Exactly, thank you for your astute statement.
This is devastatingly stupid and ridiculous and heaven forbid if Mr. Trump or his crowd is involved or instigating taken this honor from Dr. Davis?!
These fake so called Jews in the U.S. and Israel are evil. They are equivalent to radical Muslims. That’s why GE ran them out. They are slick and conniving. If you don’t agree with them, they will come out to destroy you. Angela, you don’t need any recognition from these bigots. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute – you are weak. You should have stood on her first amendment rights. Weak arses.
The State of Alabama is STUCK ON STUPID.
How can they bestow an Honor upon Angela Davis one minute and then take that Honor back???
The Institute is full of s–t!!!!!!!!!!
