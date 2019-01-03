Shaquille O’Neal, Houston Officer To Cover Cost Of Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral

Add another celebrity to the list of those who would help cover cost of Jazmine Barnes‘ funeral. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and a Houston police officer have stepped up to cover the costs.

Since the story broke earlier this weekend it has picked up national attention, including activist Shaun King raising a $100,000 reward to the person who brings the gunman in.

On Thursday, sources close to Barnes’ family told KPRC Channel 2 that O’Neal and Houston Senior Police Officer Kenneth Miles dropped off a cashier’s check to cover the cost of Jazmine’s funeral. She is to be buried on Tuesday with the funeral taking place at noon at Green House International Church on West Greens Road.

Investigators described the shooter as a beard white man, possibly in his 40s who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

