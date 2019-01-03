R. Kelly Threatening To Sue Lifetime Over Documentary

Tonight on Lifetime, singer R. Kelly is scheduled to get some exposure he doesn’t want as the the abusive monster he’s purported to be.

Needless to says, Kelz is not at all happy about what’s getting ready to go down and is threatening to sue the network if it doesn’t cancel what will paint the singer as a sex-crazed and abusive cult leader.

A letter from Kelly legal rep, attorney Brian Nix, was sent to the network with a warning that its “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary is loaded with lies. Nix threatens to file a federal lawsuit today, Thursday — which (as we already mentioned) is the same day Lifetime’s set to air the special — if the network doesn’t cancel it’s airing.

Meanwhile, as we’ve reported, the family of one of Kelly’s alleged brainwashed sex slaves has gone public in seeking her return. The alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage, refuted her own family and said she’s no hostage. She was seen out in Bev Hills last May… without Kelly in tow.

Lifetime’s 6-part documentary will feature, for the first time ever, people from Kelly’s inner circle coming forward with new allegations that Kelly has sexually, mentally and physically abused women.

Of course Kelly is saying it’s all lies. Nothing but LIES. His character is being defamed. The subjects made false allegations to become famous. Bla, bla, bla.

Oh yeah, here’s something interesting. Kelly claims to have possession of 2 audio recordings — 5 minutes in duration — that show Lifetime knew “some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now.”

Well, all we know is that we – and lots of other folks – wanna see what Lifetime has come up with that’s so scary to the singer.

“Surviving R. Kelly” premiers tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime. Two additional hours will premiere on Friday, January 4, at 9pm ET/PT and the final installment of the six-part documentary series will debut on Saturday, January 5, at 9pm ET/PT.

