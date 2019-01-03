Doug Starks Is One Of The Funniest People Tom Knows

Something so special about the TJMS is that he was able to bring the best of the best from all over the county together.

One of the most talented people on the original team was Doug Starks, the head writer. Starks says the TJMS has a “unique element” that no other radio show has that “that turns a whole nation of people into a community.”

Doug is one of the funniest comedians that Tom knows and he always brought great ideas to the show. But, there was one joke that Tom had to cut because it was way too soon. He wanted to tell a joke about Marvin Gaye’s death about 5 years after he died.

