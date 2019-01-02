Due to overwhelming local support, the Original Frenchy’s Chicken located at 3919 Scott is going to remain open for at least one more week.

The location was supposed to close its doors on Tuesday in order for construction crews to tear it down next week. Now the restaurant is staying open until at least Friday, when their temporary location further down Scott St. opens up.

The original Frenchy’s is set to be building a two-story flagship restaurant they hope to open on July 3rd, which would be the 50th anniversary of Frenchy’s. The tear down date for the location at 3919 Scott is still set for January 7.

On Monday, some reports suggested that chicken aficionados were as many as 15 cars deep in line trying to get a taste of the Third Ward institution. Some even waited as long as an hour in line just to have some of the classic chicken.

RELATED: Original Frenchy’s Chicken Moving To Temporary Location In 2019

Original Frenchy’s Chicken To Remain Open Another Week was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: